WATCH: Conservatives tell Commons police associations calling for 'urgent bail legislation'

Conservative MP Larry Brock on Monday told MPs during Question Period "police associations nationwide are demanding urgent bail legislation to keep our communities safe."He then pointed to a serious crash in Toronto involving a stolen BMW barrelling into a bus, "injuring nine people, two critically. ""Two of the four accused were, surprise surprise, out on bail, including one for a violent robbery," said Brock. "If the safety of Canadians is no longer a priority for this prime minister, can he call an election so Conservatives can bring jail, not bail, for violent repeat offenders?"Justice Minister Arif Virani said the "ball is in the province's court.""Was there enough space in detention facilities run by the province hold that person?" he asked.