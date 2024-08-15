WATCH: Controversial Algerian boxer Khelif dials up femininity in new social media makeover

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria has launched a social media campaign where the athlete wears a dress and hair extensions to appear to be feminine. Khelif’s participation in the women’s boxing category at the 2024 Paris Games fomented international controversy, as it was revealed the boxer, who pummeled the female competition in each Olympic fight to win the gold medal, possesses XY (male) chromosomes. .Khelif, who after the gold medal match was scooped up on the shoulders of his male trainer, while another coach patted his upper thigh — which would be illegal for women in Muslim-governed Algeria — appeared on social media Thursday wearing lipstick and a pink dress. .The International Boxing Association (IBA), after revealing Khelif has male biology, condemned the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for letting Khelif fight women, but the committee stood its ground and said if the boxer’s passport says he is a woman, then he is a woman. Khelif’s trainer Georges Cazorla also confirmed there was a “problem” with the boxer’s chromosomes. The IBA barred Khelif, as well as Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan, who also failed the “gender test,” from the 2023 World Boxing Championships. .Khelif, 25, has launched a lawsuit against any detractors on social media, including former President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and JK Rowling, calling it “hate speech” to criticize his gold medal win achieved by dominating biological females in the boxing ring. His Italian opponent Angela Carini in the first round pulled out after just 46 seconds. “Who wants men to participate in women’s sports? I would like to congratulate the young woman who has evolved from a man to a woman. He... She won gold,” said Trump on social media. .Former IBA chairman Ioannis Filippatos said “abnormalities” were found when the organization through blood work conducted a “gender test” on Khelif and Lin. “The medical result, blood result, looks — and the laboratory says — that these boxers are male,” said Filippatos, per the Daily Mail. “The problem is that we have two blood exams with karyotype (set of chromosomes) of male. This is the answer from the laboratory.” .IBA UK chief executive Chris Roberts slammed the IOC for failing to recognize the testing. “They have not done anything with it because they rely on their own criteria — which is basically the passport,” he said.