WATCH: Coquihalla Hwy. closed amid escalating wildfire threats in BC

The Coquihalla Hwy. (Hwy. 5) has been closed indefinitely due to a rapidly advancing wildfire that has crossed the highway near Merritt.The fire, which ignited late on Wednesday, has prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for nearby communities and raised concerns about the safety of travelers and residents in the region.The BC Wildfire Service has confirmed that the fire is exhibiting extreme behavior, fueled by dry conditions and high winds. Crews are actively working to contain the blaze, but the situation remains volatile. .The closure of the Coquihalla, a vital corridor connecting the Lower Mainland to the Interior, has disrupted travel plans for many and raised questions about the province's preparedness for such emergencies.Local residents have expressed frustration over the lack of timely information and support. One community member remarked, "We were left in the dark until the fire was literally on our doorstep." Evacuation centers have been set up in nearby towns, but the capacity to accommodate displaced individuals is already being stretched thin.The wildfire season in British Columbia has been particularly severe this year, with over 769,000 hectares burned as of early September. .Experts attribute the intensity of the fires to a combination of prolonged drought conditions, high temperatures, and the lingering effects of previous years' fires, which have left behind "zombie" fires that can reignite under the right conditions.In response to the escalating crisis, the provincial government has called for additional resources from federal agencies and neighboring provinces. For those seeking alternative routes, Hwy. 1 remains open, though it is experiencing increased traffic as drivers detour around the Coquihalla closure. Travelers are advised to exercise caution and be prepared for delays.