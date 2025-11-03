WATCH: CRA 'sham' surveys for automatic tax filing service

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may not be living up to the standards Canadians might expect. Franco Terrazzano, the Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayer Federation (CTF) would know — he's covered the topic extensively.After going through the recent Auditor General's report revealed the CRA's “responses to general individual-tax questions were accurate only 17% of the time.”"The craziest point of this whole report is that as a Canadian, when you call the CRA and ask them a question about your own personal taxes, they are only giving out the right answer 17 % of the time," stated Terrazzano.Want to know more about the CRA's inefficient bureaucracy? Check out the clip below. ."It's almost laughable — you can barely even understand how that's possible.""They're only getting the right answer 17% of the time, meaning that they're giving you the wrong information on your own personal tax questions 83 % of the time."What could be more shocking is the automatic tax filing system was announced a day after the consultation survey for the system had ended."Well, the consultation was a sham, right?" stated Terrazzano. ."Let's be for real here — Canadians had until, Thursday October 9 to give their input to the government on automatic tax filing.""Then the very next day, October 10, Carney made this announcement.""There is no way that government bureaucrats pulled an all-nighter going through thousands of emails and survey submissions from Canadians before sending Carney out hours later to make that announcement."Quite unbelievable, isn't it? Well, start believing and click here to watch the full clip.