CTV News Edmonton reporter Jessica Robb began experiencing medical problems while a broadcast was going on.
“Sorry Nahreman (Issa),” said Robb in a Sunday video.
“I’m not feeling very well right now.”
Must Watch: Young CTV News reporter Jessica Robb starts slurring her words, appears to go into medical distress, and looks like she’s about to collapse live on air during the 6pm show tonight. pic.twitter.com/tVrmtXvvyR— The Canadian Independent (@canindependent) January 9, 2023
Robb was reporting on families of Flight PS752 victims remembering them three years after the incident happened. She said the people she spoke with are happy action is being taken, but they have been asking for it since day one.
Flight PS752 was a passenger airline travelling from Tehran to Kyiv in 2020. It was shot down by the Iranian government soon after takeoff, killing 176 people and crew onboard.
Robb went on to say these families believe action is "about 1,000 days too late." She was telling Issa more about the families when she started to stammer and slur her words.
Issa said she would come back to Robb later. She started to shuffle her feet and her eyes went wide before the scene cut out.
“We will make sure Jessica is OK, and we will give you guys an update,” said Issa.
CTV News Edmonton thanked every one for inquiring about Robb becoming ill during the broadcast.
“Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting,” said CTV News Edmonton.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting.— CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023
Robb had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster as of April, which she revealed after testing positive for the virus.
“Consider this my official out of (the physical) office,” she said.
She ended up locking her Twitter account Sunday soon after people started to point to her vaccine status.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(15) comments
They call it the 'Killer Vaccine" for a reason.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-covid-killer-vaccine-people-are-dying-all-over-the-world-its-a-criminal-undertaking/5800358
No bleeding heart here for someone who boasts about being triple vaxxed and works for the fake news. Sorry not sorry.
VAX reaction ?
How about that News "Anchor" . . . .
and CTV Edmonton website has NO information on her at all.....like it didn't happen. Seriously, it would be nice if they cared!!!
and if it was something else, like low blood sugar, than CTV say it immediately. All anyone is hearing is what you aren't saying. "The sound of silence"
Remember
The next step on the agenda for the Trudeau infected MSM narrative is to “normalize” heart attacks and heart disease in 10 year olds in order to cover for their mass murdering “vaccine”
A good example of a scumbag getting a taste of her own medicine. The globalists did us a favor. With the mindless automatons out of the way maybe we can get back to some semblance of normalcy. I for one will be glad to see the back of the NPC's. What an absolute clown show with the 500 hundred pound host flailing her flabby arms around trying to convince the viewer they did not see what they just saw. This country is in a sorry state of affairs. "Diversity" 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤡🌏
Evidence is piling up, professional athletes dropping like rocks, some have died, people, all over the world, who where normally healthy and having “a Medical incident” not one or two but by the thousands. We can’t say for sure what the causes are, but I don’t trust the medical profession(not all of them) to give us the truth anymore. When top notch athletes, who have to pass stringent physical examination, and deemed healthy, drop and some die, I have to question what is really happening, and so far we simply get the “this is all normal” talk.
I vote to modernize the saying “dropping like flies” to “dropping like athletes”.
What used to be almost non existent is now common. And yet…..” nothing to see here folks”. Avoiding the elephant in the room at all costs! Pathetic!
The horrifying “vaccine” blank out and stupor is evident in this video
Classic “vaccine” symptoms of this murderous for profit bio weapon
Normal these days.🙄
This illness could have been lots of things. Nerves, dehydration Etc. Making this about a Vaxx is a stretch. I do believe the Vaxx has many side effects but this is not a good example of the side effects. Let’s look at the results of many autopsy’s. This would be a good story!
I suppose Hamlin needing cpr 2x is a stretch that the vaxx caused it too? Time to pull your head out of the sand
Let's ignore the elephant in the room!! Wake up!!
