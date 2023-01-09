Jessica Robb

Young CTV News reporter Jessica Robb started slurring her words, appeared to go into medical distress, and looked like she was about to collapse live on air during the 6 p.m. show on Sunday. 

 Courtesy CTV News Edmonton

CTV News Edmonton reporter Jessica Robb began experiencing medical problems while a broadcast was going on. 

“Sorry Nahreman (Issa),” said Robb in a Sunday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

(15) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

They call it the 'Killer Vaccine" for a reason.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-covid-killer-vaccine-people-are-dying-all-over-the-world-its-a-criminal-undertaking/5800358

fpenner
fpenner

No bleeding heart here for someone who boasts about being triple vaxxed and works for the fake news. Sorry not sorry.

Left Coast
Left Coast

VAX reaction ?

How about that News "Anchor" . . . .

Jm2023
Jm2023

and CTV Edmonton website has NO information on her at all.....like it didn't happen. Seriously, it would be nice if they cared!!!

Jm2023
Jm2023

and if it was something else, like low blood sugar, than CTV say it immediately. All anyone is hearing is what you aren't saying. "The sound of silence"

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Remember

The next step on the agenda for the Trudeau infected MSM narrative is to “normalize” heart attacks and heart disease in 10 year olds in order to cover for their mass murdering “vaccine”

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

A good example of a scumbag getting a taste of her own medicine. The globalists did us a favor. With the mindless automatons out of the way maybe we can get back to some semblance of normalcy. I for one will be glad to see the back of the NPC's. What an absolute clown show with the 500 hundred pound host flailing her flabby arms around trying to convince the viewer they did not see what they just saw. This country is in a sorry state of affairs. "Diversity" 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤡🌏

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Evidence is piling up, professional athletes dropping like rocks, some have died, people, all over the world, who where normally healthy and having “a Medical incident” not one or two but by the thousands. We can’t say for sure what the causes are, but I don’t trust the medical profession(not all of them) to give us the truth anymore. When top notch athletes, who have to pass stringent physical examination, and deemed healthy, drop and some die, I have to question what is really happening, and so far we simply get the “this is all normal” talk.

fpenner
fpenner

I vote to modernize the saying “dropping like flies” to “dropping like athletes”.

Jasper425
Jasper425

What used to be almost non existent is now common. And yet…..” nothing to see here folks”. Avoiding the elephant in the room at all costs! Pathetic!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The horrifying “vaccine” blank out and stupor is evident in this video

Classic “vaccine” symptoms of this murderous for profit bio weapon

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Normal these days.🙄

Free Canada
Free Canada

This illness could have been lots of things. Nerves, dehydration Etc. Making this about a Vaxx is a stretch. I do believe the Vaxx has many side effects but this is not a good example of the side effects. Let’s look at the results of many autopsy’s. This would be a good story!

toha1hanna
toha1hanna

I suppose Hamlin needing cpr 2x is a stretch that the vaxx caused it too? Time to pull your head out of the sand

Big104
Big104

Let's ignore the elephant in the room!! Wake up!!

