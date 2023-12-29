WATCH: Cybertruck involved in head-on collision — and destroys other car

Tesla’s Cybertruck has been involved in its first collision, having crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old in Palo Alto, CA on Thursday. The individual is unharmed, California Highway Patrol told the New York Post after confirming the accident that took place at about 2 p.m. local time. .Three people in their 30s were in the truck, which the police report states was not in self-driving mode. The driver sustained a “suspected minor injury” but declined medical transportation. The spokesperson said the Redwood City area office “is investigating” the matter. The sedan is destroyed, while the stainless steel Cybertruck, which has been approved for the road since November 30, appears to be completely intact. .A Reddit user by the name of Boddhya posted images of the totalled four-door Corolla with its hood crumpled, airbags inflated, and headlight handing out with the machine-like vehicle beside it on the side of the road. The teenage driver, going at an “unknown speed, turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder,” the report states. “The Toyota then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, and crashed into a Tesla Cybertruck traveling north on SR-35.”.Elon Musk’s Cybertruck was designed to absorb impact by installing a super-sturdy “skin” on the interior of the vehicle. However, the former president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Adrian Lund said the design might make it more dangerous for passengers. “The big problem there is if they really make the skin of the vehicle very stiff by using thick stainless steel, then when people hit their heads on it, it’s going to cause more damage to them,” he said.