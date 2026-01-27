WATCH: Darrell Jones launches BC Conservative leadership bid

SURREY — Darrell Jones has officially launched his campaign to become the next leader of the BC Conservatives.The former Save-On-Foods executive vowed to get British Columbia back on track, placing the blame for the province's woes squarely at the feet of the BC NDP..Jones began his event in Surrey — the city he and his family have called home for decades — by explaining how he went from a grocery clerk at the local Overwaitea Foods store to president of Save-On-Foods."Bagging groceries for our customers, stocking shelves, and learning the business from incredible people in the company sparked a passion in me for ... helping everyday people any way I could," he added.Jones argued his experience has equipped him to run the province..Jones then turned his attention to the issues facing British Columbians, starting with crime. He cited the extortion crisis in Surrey, and vowed to ensure law enforcement has the tools it needs to deal with criminals..He then joined the chorus of BC Conservative leadership candidates calling for the repeal of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, noting that the province must protect private property rights."We have created uncertainty for all British Columbians," he lamented..Jones argued that BC's economy is "stagnant," noting that the "only growth" has been a 55% growth in public employees.."This government doesn't know how to grow the economy," he said. "It does not know how to encourage business ... "The NDP has had its chance, and they’ve squandered it with higher taxes, endless deficits, and policies that prioritize ideologies over results.".When asked by the Western Standard how the government could lower grocery prices, Jones said it would take a multi-pronged approach."It's way more difficult for companies to produce products here because the government has been part of higher costs for fertilizer and feed," he said, noting that the price of the former has gone up 100% in the past five years. "The cost of fuel to take products from one place to another is up massively."Jones went on note that crime also plays a role, with grocery theft leading companies to raise prices."The government is not doing the job it needs to do to eliminate bureaucracy, eliminate red tape, and figure out how to make companies process and do their work as effectively and efficiently as possible."