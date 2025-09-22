WATCH: David Suzuki denounces billionaires while living in luxury

David Suzuki showed off his hypocrisy once again at a speech in Toronto, where he called for urgent climate action at the Draw the Line protest and criticized wealth accumulation, despite owning multiple high-value properties.Addressing a crowd of roughly 2,000 people at the Saturday event — which was part of Canada-wide protests calling on the new Liberal government to prioritize the climate, indigenous rights, migrants, and workers ahead of the fall budget announcement — Suzuki criticized extreme wealth gain, denouncing a system where billionaires are the fastest-growing segment of the economy..“Why is this even allowed? It’s an obscenity for anyone to be super rich,” he told the crowd.“Let's just give them a prize and say, ‘oh, you’ve reached a hundred million, great. We’re going to take the rest of your money. You are a big, important person.’”According to the National Post, Suzuki reportedly has two homes in Vancouver’s West End — where the current average price for an apartment is $812,607 — properties on two islands in the Strait of Georgia accessible only by float plane or diesel-powered ferries, and a home in Port Douglas, Australia, which is approximately a 21-hour one-way flight from Vancouver.Suzuki — who said he was attending the rally as a grandfather trying to protect future generations — cited First Nations traditions in BC, where achieving a sufficient standard of living included giving back to the community, as a model for more equitable wealth distribution..Suzuki pushes radical pipeline ban, ignoring majority public support.“You threw a potluck, where you gave away everything,” said Suzuki, who has an estimated wealth of $25 million.“Why? Because the most important thing was standing in the community, and you got the right to carve another ring around your totem pole.“If you walked into the village and there were three rings you knew that there was a really important person, not some a**hole who’s got $10 billion.”