WATCH: DEI NIGHTMARE — Two female Montreal cops let criminal escape

Video footage circulating on social media shows two female Montreal cops get completely owned by a male suspect they tried to arrest. The video shows a man pinned up against a squad car by the two female officers. But after a few seconds, he twists out of their stronghold and they struggle to hold onto either of his arms. The ladies manage to hold onto him in this position for less than 10 seconds before he shakes them loose completely and runs off, leaving his jacket behind in their arms. The officers run after him for a few metres, but when they find they are no match for his speed, they turn and retreat back to the cop car. The pedestrian who happened to catch the incident on video pans the camera to see the man running across a public park, and then back to the ladies in the squad car, who turn on the lights and peel around the block. The cheeky cameraman pans the shot down to the ground, where the female officers’ handcuffs lay abandoned after the failed arrest. The suspect by the end of the video remained at large.