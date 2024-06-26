News

WATCH: Disney exec reveals only ‘white, Jewish’ eligible for C-Suite

WATCH: Disney exec reveals only ‘white, Jewish’ eligible for C-Suite
WATCH: Disney exec reveals only ‘white, Jewish’ eligible for C-SuiteO'Keefe Media Group
Loading content, please wait...
Disney
diversity hire agenda
CEO Bob Iger
O’Keefe Media Group
whites and Jews
C-Suite roles
James O’Keefe
Disney’s hiring policy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news