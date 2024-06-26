WATCH: Disney exec reveals only ‘white, Jewish’ eligible for C-Suite

Disney Director of Production and Finance Sohrab "Dave" Makker was caught on camera by the O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) confessing only whites and Jews get C-Suite roles at the company. Further, Makker said he believes CEO Bob Iger has become “corrupt” and “just wants to stay in power.” OMG chief James O’Keefe last week released Part I of the ‘Disney Tapes,’ showing Senior VP Michael Giordano telling an undercover journalist Disney blatantly discriminates against white males, per its diversity hire policy. Now Part II reveals the corporation only discriminates against white males when it comes to any role other than C-Suite. Those are reserved only for a specific race, Makker. Anyone "who's not white or not Jewish" doesn’t stand a chance for top roles at Disney, he said, giving an example of a highly qualified Latin Haitian woman who worked for the company for years but left last month because she had no chance of advancement. .When the undercover journalist, who met the executive producer on a dating app, commented on the juxtaposition between diversity hire initiatives and the reality of the company hiring a certain type for C-Suite roles, Makker said there was a “glass ceiling.” He said on shows “the cast must be diverse and have a lead cast member of colour,” as well as writers, cameramen, directors, etc. — but C-Suite is exclusive to white Jews.“You’re not going to get a CFO who is, for lack of better words, non-white, non-Jewish.”Makker said Disney’s hiring policy includes each department maintaining a spreadsheet of employee diversity in terms of race and sexual persuasion. The reports indicate the diverse cast of members that are in there (the department),” said Makker, and he had watched “the number count go up.”Makker also said Disney is increasing its push on children’s stories that include themes of gender identity. “We insert diversity when it's not really organic to the story,” he said. This tactic has proven to fail however, as many such shows have “flopped.”“The audience didn't connect” to the forced diversity, he said. “Netflix does it better.”