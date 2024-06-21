WATCH: Disney VP confesses company won’t hire, promote white males

Michael Giordano, Senior Vice President and team lead at Disney, in undercover footage obtained by O'Keefe Media Group (OMG), exposed the corporation’s diversity hire agenda.
It was revealed Disney blatantly discriminated against white males.
“Certainly there have been times where, you know, there’s no way we’re hiring a white male,” said Giordano.
“There are times when it’s spoken” aloud, he said, though often code words are used to avoid legal action.
“They'd be very careful about how they message that to agents.”
“I’m guessing there’s acceptable code words and buzzwords that are used to explain what they’re looking for,” he said.
“They may say something like, ‘We’re not hiring the usual suspects for this job.’”
“Not a legally actionable thing, but everybody knows what it means.”
Giordano himself said he has experienced discrimination at Disney due to the fact he himself is a white male. He said after 11 years, he was well-positioned and well-prepared for a promotion to manage a whole department — but he heard from friends in HR, there was no way he would get the promotion because he is a white male. “There’s just not,” he said.
The VP also revealed some half-black people who don’t “look black enough” don’t get hired, because executives want someone visibly diverse in meetings.
“They wanted someone in meetings who was going to appear a certain way. And he (the half-black candidate) wasn’t going to bring that to the meetings.”
Giordano said CEO Bob Iger is closely involved with the diversity hire process, and managers get attractive bonuses when they hire anyone who is not a white man.
“He gives the directive.”
“‘I want every show to have substantial diversity,’” Giordano said, quoting Igor.
The diversity isn’t just focused on race and sex, but also sexual orientation. The VP estimates about 30% to 35% of Disney writers are gay.