WATCH: Disney VP confesses company won’t hire, promote white males

Michael Giordano, Senior Vice President and team lead at Disney, in undercover footage obtained by O'Keefe Media Group (OMG), exposed the corporation’s diversity hire agenda.

It was revealed Disney blatantly discriminated against white males.

“Certainly there have been times where, you know, there’s no way we’re hiring a white male,” said Giordano.

“There are times when it’s spoken” aloud, he said, though often code words are used to avoid legal action.

“They'd be very careful about how they message that to agents.”

“I’m guessing there’s acceptable code words and buzzwords that are used to explain what they’re looking for,” he said.

“They may say something like, ‘We’re not hiring the usual suspects for this job.’”

“Not a legally actionable thing, but everybody knows what it means.”