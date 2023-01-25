Trudeau heckled

 Courtesy of screengrab

On the second day of the Liberal cabinet's retreat in Hamilton, ON, protestors gathered to hurl insults at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet members.

But Trudeau said he won't let a "handful of angry people" interfere with Canada's democratic processes.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Sweet

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Most hated person in Canada...ever.

G K
G K

Noose tightening...

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau is clearly and obviously a psychotic and a psychopath as well as a pathological liar

And the stunning part is our MSM and institutions apologize and cover for this petulant child imbecile criminal

It’s come to the point where Canada has ceased to be a viable legitimate country with such an obvious psychopathic as “leader”

It’s like an Orwellian nightmare

guest50
guest50

My husband and I grew up in the socialistic bastion known as Hamilton. My husband even worked in the steel mills for a time.

We drank champagne the day we migrated to Alberta (Ralph Klein days).

If people in Hamilton are protesting Trudeau, you know his days are numbered.

