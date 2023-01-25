On the second day of the Liberal cabinet's retreat in Hamilton, ON, protestors gathered to hurl insults at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet members.
But Trudeau said he won't let a "handful of angry people" interfere with Canada's democratic processes.
The prime minister and his cabinet members are in Hamilton for a three-day retreat, which is primarily focused on ways to strengthen the economy and make life more affordable for Canadians. The Liberals hope to establish their priorities for the upcoming Parliament sessions.
But groups of Canadians displeased with the federal government have dogged the retreat since it first began. On Monday night, dozens of vehicles gathered outside the hotel where Trudeau was staying to wave Canadian flags and honk their horns, which was reminiscent of the Freedom Convoy protest back in February 2022.
Trudeau is in Hamilton for a summit with his cabinet. Hamilton told him what they think of him. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cJcmnqUM23— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) January 24, 2023
Many of the protestors were upset with the Liberals over their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included strict lockdowns and vaccine passports. Others were angry about the incoming Bill C-11 online censorship bill.
On Tuesday, a small group of protestors yelled at the prime minister and his cabinet as they went into their first meeting.
"You are not going to destroy Canada, Trudeau. We will hold you accountable for what you've done to the country," one protestor yelled over a megaphone.
Later that night, as Trudeau and his cabinet gathered in the Bread Bar in downtown Hamilton, protestors gathered outside the restaurant and made themselves heard. Police officers stood guard in front of the restaurant's entrance as the crowd hurled insults.
This was quite a scene outside James St restaurant in Hamilton when @JustinTrudeau and security pulled a classic decoy move with protesters by his car in the back. But he still got an earful from some angry demonstrators pic.twitter.com/efcPAJvuvK— Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) January 25, 2023
Trudeau's security and the Hamilton police attempted to misdirect the crowd by parking vehicles from his entourage at the back door of the restaurant. They then moved a dozen police officers towards the back of the restaurant, indicating the Liberals would exit the back door.
The decoy plan split the crowd of over 100 people into two groups, right as Trudeau and his cabinet came out the front door of the restaurant and walked across the street to the Jackson Square Mall, which connects to the Sheraton Hotel two blocks away.
But a smaller crowd was still there to meet Trudeau, who then proceeded to hurl insults and threats at him. Dozens of security guards and police officers held the enraged crowd back as the Liberals moved across the street.
"Trudeau, you f*cking asshole. You're a monster. You're destroying this country," yelled one woman. "You have blood on your hands."
"You're a f*cking tyrant," yelled another man.
CRAZY: Justin Trudeau swarmed by angry protesters outside the Bread Bar in Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/GnI3jdHn89— Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) January 25, 2023
I filmed trudeau's cabinet Last night pic.twitter.com/Dw0NIFDSEt— Dave smith (@Davesmi97216740) January 25, 2023
During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Trudeau was asked by a reporter if protestors are stopping him from doing open events like town halls, which he has done extensively during election campaigns. Trudeau responded that he continues to meet with Canadians to talk with them about their concerns.
"We're going to continue to be out there, and we won't let a handful of angry people interfere with the democratic processes that Canadians have always taken pride in, in being able to come up and meet members of Parliament, ministers or even the prime ministers and share their preoccupations," he said.
Trudeau said even as Canadians face tough times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the "vast majority" will not "throw up their hands and say, 'Oh it's all broken.'"
"Most Canadians roll up their sleeves and say 'you know what, this is tough, but we're going to be there for each other, see each other through this, and build a better future for ourselves, our families and our communities," Trudeau said.
The Hamilton police told the Western Standard that they assisted the RCMP in facilitating a peaceful demonstration in the downtown core. They reaffirmed that Canadians have the fundamental rights to peacefully protest, as identified in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"Protestors began to assemble just shortly after 3:00 p.m. As the evening progressed, there were approximately 100 protestors in attendance," they said. "As of 11 p.m., all protesters had dispersed and roads in the downtown core reopened. There were no arrests made in relation to the event."
Sweet
Most hated person in Canada...ever.
Noose tightening...
Trudeau is clearly and obviously a psychotic and a psychopath as well as a pathological liar
And the stunning part is our MSM and institutions apologize and cover for this petulant child imbecile criminal
It’s come to the point where Canada has ceased to be a viable legitimate country with such an obvious psychopathic as “leader”
It’s like an Orwellian nightmare
My husband and I grew up in the socialistic bastion known as Hamilton. My husband even worked in the steel mills for a time.
We drank champagne the day we migrated to Alberta (Ralph Klein days).
If people in Hamilton are protesting Trudeau, you know his days are numbered.
