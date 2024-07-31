WATCH: Dozens of officers hurt in riot following daycare slaughter in England

The people of Stockport, England, were picking up the pieces Wednesday after a night of rioting following the stabbing deaths of three little girls at a local daycare by a hooded teenage male.The riot because as internet rumours spread the attacker was a migrant to the country, even though police had said he was born in England.A total of 54 police officer were injured in the melee, with 27 wounded enough to require hospitalization. Four people were arrested..The rioters, who came from all over England, attacked a mosque and destroyed locals' front garden walls to use bricks as missiles. Several police vehicles were set alight.Video showed police officers retreated in the face of the mob..The evening began peacefully enough when thousands of people turned out to mourn the senseless deaths of six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, who were stabbed to death on Monday.In an effort to cool the daycare down under a scorching sun, a door was left unlock, allowing the attacker to gain entry.The 25 children at the time were having Taylor Swift-theme dance.The bloodshed saw six other children left in critical condition, along with two adults, who tried to stop the attacker.Nearby residents who heard the screaming ran in and held the assailant for police..Prime Minister Keir Starm vowed the angry mob would face "the full force of the law" following the rioting."There 'were about 70 people who made their way away from the vigil and were making their way towards the mosque," said Serena Kennedy, chief constable of Merseyside Police,"They suddenly became about 200 in number and then others joined that number.""Three police dogs were also injured. After having bricks thrown at them, Police Dog Zoe sustained a laceration to her leg, has been stitched and is now resting, and PD Ike is recovering after sustaining a cut mouth and swelling to his front leg," said a police spokesman.'PD Quga suffered burns to her back leg. A fourth dog, PD Repo, was spared injury after their handler kicked petrol away."