WATCH: Dr. Phil tells Rogan dangers of pushing transgenderism on children

Television host Dr. Phil McGraw warned of the dangers of pushing children into transgenderism on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast Tuesday. Dr. Phil, who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology, said it’s “interesting they choose words like ‘gender-affirming care'" when talking about surgeries and therapies that have long-term, serious consequences and said medical intervention is not the solution for children suffering from gender dysphoria.“That's interesting that they call it that, but really what they're talking about is hormonal therapy or sex-reassignment surgery on children,” Dr. Phil said. “The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Endocrine Society, all the major medical associations have signed off on this.” “And I have never seen those organizations sign off on anything with less information as to whether or not it does long-term harm in my life,” he continued. “When I ask about that, then they immediately label you as transphobic.”“I thought the deal was first, ‘do no harm.’ The European countries, Sweden, Norway, they’ve all stopped doing it, because they cannot say in good conscience it does no harm,” said Dr. Phil. “If you look at the long-term consequences, if someone changes their mind at 10, 11, 12, 13 years old — they can't decide which pajamas they wanna wear at night — and their reason for doing it is, it stops this drive for suicide. That there's a suicide epidemic. It doesn't fix that.”“It doesn’t fix all the comorbid issues that come along with feeling like they’re in the wrong body, but yet they’re pushing this,” he said, adding the Dr. Phil show will be releasing some shows already taped “revealing what the real results of this are.”“I think people are going to be shocked that these medical organizations have signed off on this. I think they’ve just given into the pressure,” said Dr. Phil.“I just don’t understand where the pressure is coming from,” Rogan replied. “Another phrase they’re using now is life-saving gender-affirming care.’ They like to just smooch them all together like that.”