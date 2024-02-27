WATCH: Dr. Phil tells The View hosts children severely harmed by COVID lockdowns

Appearing on an episode of The View Monday, Dr. Phil told hosts that children were harmed more deeply by the “mismanagement of COVID-19” than the virus itself. Dr. Phil decried the institutionalized decisions to close down schools for two years over the course of the pandemic. Closing schools robbed children of their support systems, especially for those who come from an abusive home environment. “Who does that? Who takes away the support system for these children? Who takes it and shuts it down?” said Dr. Phil. “And by the way, when they shut it down they stopped the mandated reporters from being able to see the children who were being abused and sexually molested, and in fact sent them home and abandoned them to their abusers with no way to watch them. Referrals dropped 50 to 60%.”The View hosts insisted there was a “pandemic going on” and “they were trying to save peoples’ lives, save kids' lives.” “Remember, we know a lot of folks who died during this,” said Whoopi Goldberg. “Not school children,” replied Dr. Phil.“Well you know what, we’re lucky. Maybe we're lucky they didn’t, because we took them out of the places that they could be sick,” said Goldberg. “Because no one wanted to believe we had an issue.”“Are you saying no school children died of COVID?” he was asked by another panelist. “I’m saying it was the safest group. They were the less vulnerable group,” replied Dr. Phil. “And they suffered and will suffer more from the mismanagement of COVID than they will from the exposure to COVID, and that’s not an opinion, that’s a fact.”.Earlier in the clip, Dr. Phil told the ladies on The View the parent isn’t the “only voice in your kids’ ear,” so the parent has the responsibility to be the “best voice.” When asked to explain what he meant, Dr. Phil said, “Well, think about it. In 2008, 2009, smartphones came on. And kids stopped living their lives and started watching people live their lives.”“And so we saw the biggest spike and the highest levels of depression, anxiety, loneliness and suicidality, since as long as records have been kept,” he continued. “And it just continued on and on and on. And then COVID hits 10 years later and the same agencies that knew that are the same agencies that shut down the school for two years.”