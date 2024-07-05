WATCH: Drag queen Disney exec says company amping gender ideology exposure to kids

Disney Creative Marketing Director Amit Gurnani, whose drag queen name is Genie, inadvertently revealed the company’s gender ideology agenda to an undercover journalist. The O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) released the third video in a series called the Disney Tapes, which exposes the company’s DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) agenda by having an undercover journalist meet up with Disney executives through a dating app, where the target tells all. The first Disney Tapes video revealed the company’s diversity quotas and how a while male couldn’t get a job at Disney, while an executive in the second episode said Disney only promotes white Jews for C-Suite roles. Now OMG has set up Gurani, who presents himself as drag queen —- and predicts “at some point” Disneyland will have its own drag queen —- who exposed the company’s penchant for injecting kids’ content with mature themes about gender. Gurnani, who brags in the video about being a key player in the drag queen “industry,” said he has a five-month project that will promote the growth of LGBTQ values across the company. He said Disney frequently holds “Pride nights” with no third parties involved, and called it a “big step.”Gurani said he takes offence to accusations that exposing kids to gender ideology is “grooming” while in the same breath admitting he wants kids to be exposed to this kind of material. “I despise those kinds of people that want to accuse Disney of grooming children — but I also want children to see LGBTQ content.” “It’s the unspoken thing for children to see LGBTQ content,” he said, adding, " Bob Iger is not axing LGBTQ content at all.”"I’d love to get a drag queen at Disneyland…I’m sure that would happen at some point."