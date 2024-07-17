WATCH: Drake’s home underwater as Trudeau, Chow blame Toronto flooding on climate change

Toronto, ON, was pummelled by heavy rainfall this week. While city roads, highways and homes flooded across the region, elected officials amped up “climate change” rhetoric. At its peak rainfall on Tuesday, the city saw upwards of 100 mm, according to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority. The amount of water works out to be about a month’s worth over the span of mere hours. .Mayor Olivia Chow and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have both blamed the torrential rainfall on “climate change.” “I do want to talk about climate change,” said Chow. “It’s real. We are expecting to almost double the number of severe rainfall days in 15 years, so we have to double our effort in mitigating actions, because we need to do more prevention work. When asked to explain what she means by prevention, Chow said, “clearing the water basins, providing incentives for homeowners — people who have a big parking space, because the storm water running off, the ground is not properly absorbing the rain, and it causes even more flooding. And that’s why basements are more flooded. There are some incentives the city can do as prevention work.” .Trudeau after thanking emergency response and city workers, acknowledging the “significant event,” and promising to “work together” to make flooding happens “less frequently,” he reinstated his position on the changing climate. “Reality is though, with climate change, there will be more extreme events. We need to step up our fight against climate change” and “make investment in resilient infrastructure that can handle what the future is holding.” .Toronto rapper Drake posted photos of his mansion flooding to his Instagram stories, showing water several inches deep flowing through his rooms and hallways. “This better be espresso martini,” wrote Drake. .Much of the city lost electricity — Toronto Hydro counted 5,000 customers still without power on Wednesday morning. One of the city’s most vital arteries, the Don Valley Pkwy., was at one point closed in both directions. Video footage shows fast-flowing rivers where highways used to be. .According to the Toronto Transit Commission, the city’s two subway lines have gradually been restored but travellers should still expect delays. GO Transit also warned customers, "Delays, cancellations, and modifications are expected." .On Hwy. 410, a major trans-Canada highway going through the city, “the water was as high as the tops of the vehicles,” Ontario Provincial Police Const. Scott Stratton said, per CBC. ."In some cases, the water is halfway up the window, but in other cases, it's completely submerged," said Stratton, adding fire crews on inflatable boats paddled to vehicles stranded on the highway to offer assistance. People had to abandon their vehicles in the flooding to make it to safety. By Tuesday evening crews were out cleaning up the debris. ."In some cases, the water is halfway up the window, but in other cases, it's completely submerged," said Stratton, adding fire crews on inflatable boats paddled to vehicles stranded on the highway to offer assistance. People had to abandon their vehicles in the flooding to make it to safety. By Tuesday evening crews were out cleaning up the debris.