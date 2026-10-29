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WATCH DRAMATIC CHASE: Ponoka County man charged after allegedly threatening youth with handgun at Wetaskiwin skatepark

WATCH DRAMATIC CHASE: Ponoka County man charged after allegedly threatening youth with handgun at Wetaskiwin skatepark
WATCH DRAMATIC CHASE: Ponoka County man charged after allegedly threatening youth with handgun at Wetaskiwin skateparkScreen grab
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Rcmp
Abpoli
Wetaskiwin
Noah McKinney