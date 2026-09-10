WATCH: Dramatic testimony from families of vaccine-injured at the Allison Inquiry

OTTAWA — Western Standard reporter Walid Tamtam is in Ottawa for Day Two of the Allison inquiry, where families are testifying about deaths they link to COVID-19 vaccination. Nicole Moyer tells the room about her only child, Abigail Marie — 24, a cardiology technologist — who received two Pfizer shots after Alberta Health Services denied a medical exemption and told staff to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, 2021. Moyer says Abigail was later diagnosed with an extremely rare NET carcinoma that doubled in two weeks. From diagnosis to death was six weeks. She describes lying in the hospital bed with her daughter on May 2 until Abigail took a last breath. .James Freeland testifies about his mother, a single parent with managed Type 2 diabetes and no COVID. He says she got her second shot on July 5 at Carmichael Arena, called him from the 15-minute observation area with a racing heart, sweating and nausea, and was told it was a common side effect.Two days later a doctor told him she died of a “hard hit to the heart,” refused an autopsy, and he had her ashes in less than 24 hours.Tamtam notes eight Conservative MPs have attended over the first two days.None from the Conservative shadow cabinet or leadership circle, and no MPs from other registered parties, had appeared as of this report. Parliament’s fall sitting begins Sept. 20.