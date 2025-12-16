WATCH: Dramatic video shows Abbotsford police run stolen car off the road

A man fleeing poilice in Abbotsford in a stolen car was run off the road and arrested by officers — and it was all captured in dramatic helicopter footage."On December 9, just after noon, AbbyPD received a report of a stolen vehicle in the Abbotsford area. Ground units quickly located the vehicle but disengaged and transferred control to the LMD Urban Patrol Helicopter Air 1," said police in a Tuesday release."From above, Air 1 tracked the vehicle as the driver continued to operate dangerously, while members of our Gang Crime Unit and Patrol Division coordinated efforts on the ground."Police deployed a spike belt which was able to blow out one of the suspect's vehicle car tires.."Moments later, a member of the Integrated Police Dog Service executed a successful PIT maneuver, bringing the vehicle to a stop. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by Police Service Dog Parx."."This incident highlights how teamwork in policing ensures offenders are held accountable and brought before the courts. Keeping our community safe remains our top priority. Forty-year-old Dale Macpherson has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from Police."