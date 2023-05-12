North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said a suspect was hit by a bullet while an officer attempted to shoot his vehicle in front of the RCMP detachment, but video of the event seems to tell a different story.
A North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officer and a male suspect were injured injured following the shooting at the RCMP detachment Friday morning.
“This is a very disturbing incident for our members and employees,” said RCMP Insp. Chris Bear in a Friday press release.
“Additional supports and resources have been brought in to our detachment, and core policing operations for the community will not be impacted.”
The release said a North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officer was outside his unit doing a police vehicle check in the parking lot around 6:30 a.m. It said a male suspect drove into the lot and struck the police vehicle, injuring the officer.
RCMP said a second officer discharged his firearm at the vehicle, striking the driver.
However, video taken by a civilian witness clearly shows the suspect outside the vehicle — an open car-door-length away — when the officer shot him with a single round.
The injured officer and the suspect were transported to hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The release went on to say the North Cowichan/Duncan General Investigation Section has taken over the assault investigation.
This detachment closed walk-in front counter service to accommodate the investigation. All other police services continue to be provided.
The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIOBC) is investigating police actions in this incident. Since the matter is now under investigation by the IIOBC, no further information will be released by police.
“We are unsure what the man’s intentions were at this time, but the investigation will look to determine that,” said Bear.
The IIOBC went to Vancouver Island in March after the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP shot a man who was driving a Bobcat down a residential street.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
