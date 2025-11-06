WATCH: Dramatic video shows end of weeklong Alberta crime spree

Alberta RCMP have laid more than 80 charges after a weeklong pursuit of two suspects linked to multiple violent incidents across central Alberta.The investigation began on Oct. 19, when Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in Caroline. One suspect fired a gun twice at an employee, though no one was injured. The suspects fled before police arrived.Two days later, Sylvan Lake RCMP stopped a suspicious male near Eckville, who was found in possession of a stolen vehicle. The man resisted arrest, assaulted an officer and attempted to disarm them. The officer sustained minor injuries. Evidence gathered during this incident linked the suspect to the Caroline armed robbery.Victor L’Hirondelle, 29, has been charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, assaulting a police officer, disarming a police officer, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer on Nov. 5.On Oct. 22, Alberta RCMP units executed a search warrant in Alix, but the suspects were not found. Subsequent investigations led officers to a stolen Mazda CX-5 at a southeast Edmonton residence. .Covert surveillance tracked the vehicle to Beaumont, where it was observed driving recklessly on Hwy. 21 at speeds exceeding 200 km/hr, passing vehicles dangerously, including an ambulance and a police car with lights on.Officers anticipated the suspects would attempt to refuel at the Bashaw Esso. When one suspect tried to steal an occupied vehicle at gunpoint, RCMP and Police Service Dog units intervened. The suspects fled briefly before crashing off-road and being arrested. .A search of the vehicle recovered three firearms. Additional firearms and ammunition were seized from the Edmonton residence; all five guns were stolen.Dillon Bristow, 31, faces 77 criminal code charges, including armed robbery, discharge of a firearm with intent, dangerous driving, flight from police, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and multiple firearms offences. Bristow, who is already subject to four firearm prohibitions, remains in custody. His next court date is Nov. 10 in Red Deer.A second suspect, a 14-year-old female, has not yet been charged.Supt. Keith Horwood, Assistant District Officer for Central Alberta RCMP, praised the cooperation of multiple units. “This file showcases the seamless interoperability of the various units and partners of the Alberta RCMP,” Horwood said. “Thanks to our Real-Time Operations Centre and our analysts, we can conduct complex investigations more safely and efficiently.”