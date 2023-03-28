Dramatic body worn camera footage was released Tuesday showing Nashville police attempts to stop a transgendered school shooter.
Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale was caught on CCTV as she drove straight into the parking lot of Covenant School in her vehicle, according to a Monday video. Hale turns left to go into another area of the parking lot.
The video cuts to the doorways. Hale fires bullets into the glass doors, shattering them.
She kicks in a window. After ducking into the broken windowpane, she enters the school.
The video moves to her walking through the hallway. She looks around before opening a door and entering a room.
Hale exits from the room and aims her gun around before lowering it. She goes into another room.
She exits this room, opening another door and raising her gun. Once the door opens wide, she aims her gun before entering.
The video concludes with her walking down a hallway with her gun lowered. She shifts her head around as she goes down the hall.
Another video shows officers enter the school throw a side door.
“Take the second floor,” said Nashville police officer Michael Collazo.
The three children who were killed were nine-year-old Covenant School students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The adults who died were janitor Mike Hill, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, and administrator Katherine Koonce.
Drake went on to say Hale's gender identity might have influenced targeting the school. He said there was another target in Nashville, but a threat assessment by her determined it was too risky.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Congratulations to all the politicians, media, and fake moralists that continue to push and divide us to the point of causing a mental health crisis across all spectrums of politics, gender, religion, and culture. No longer is anyone responsible for their own selves, they are all 'victims' of people they perceive as monsters, so much so that they feel the appropriate action is the killing of innocents, even 9-year-old children.
I have no sympathy for anyone who does this, regardless of how they got to that point. I have to think that if we started putting more onus on people to work on themselves and realize they need to become better people and take responsibility for their own faults rather than pointing the finger at everyone else, crying victim, and having those feelings confirmed by quack therapists and politically motivated 'doctors'.
If you find yourself getting to the point where you think killing kids is the option, and you're not willing to accept help to bash that thinking into the ground, then do everyone a favor and end it before you cause anyone innocent any harm.
Gun violence is a symptom of the larger problem, regardless of your thoughts on how it should be handled. I personally believe it should be harder to obtain a gun than most states make it, but am a firm believer in responsible gun ownership. That being said, if all guns disappeared tomorrow, the mental health crisis would not, and these people would quickly realize they could cause just as much damage with a knife or a car for that matter.
Rest in peace kids, and thanks to the cop for pumping a couple of extra rounds into that vile monster, even if he was just doing what his training said to.
Good riddance, POS! This trash wasn’t a man or a woman. It was a piece of garbage.
