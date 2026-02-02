WATCH: Dramatic video shows RCMP arresting prolific offenders after multi-county crime spree

Two Camrose County residents have been arrested and charged following a crime spree that stretched across central Alberta, after RCMP and municipal police coordinated an aerial-assisted takedown to end a weeks-long investigation.Wetaskiwin RCMP say the investigation began Jan. 10, when Vermilion RCMP received a report of a stolen Dodge Ram pickup taken from a residence. Police later linked the vehicle to multiple fuel thefts and the theft of a cargo trailer in the Camrose, Wetaskiwin, and Vermilion areas.RCMP and the Camrose Police Service attempted to stop the stolen truck on two occasions, but the vehicle fled each time, forcing officers to discontinue the pursuits. Surveillance footage eventually identified the occupants as known prolific offenders. While Camrose RCMP later recovered the stolen truck, the suspects initially remained at large..On Jan. 28, members of the Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit located the two suspects travelling in a different pickup truck. When police attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle again fled at a high rate of speed. The Alberta RCMP Real Time Operations Centre assumed control of the response, coordinating nearby detachments and RCMP Air Services.With air support maintaining surveillance, officers deployed a tire deflation device. When the suspects continued driving on flat tires, police safely disabled the vehicle in a remote area and took both occupants into custody without further incident.RCMP have charged Shawna Pelletier, 40, of Camrose County with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from a peace officer, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Travis Steher, 39, also of Camrose County, faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, flight from a peace officer, and operation while prohibited.Both accused were brought before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody. They are scheduled to appear Thursday, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Wetaskiwin.The investigation into additional offences linked to the crime spree remains ongoing.