TORONTO — A driver previously charged after colliding with an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle carrying Premier Doug Ford has been sentenced to six years and six months in prison for a head-on crash that killed a father of three.Jaiwin Kirubananthan pleaded guilty to five charges, including dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene, in the August 2025 crash that killed 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo. Cristillo’s wife and three daughters were also injured. Kirubananthan, who was 18 at the time, also received a 12-year driving ban.Speaking to reporters after Question Period on Tuesday, a provincial minister said he was “very disappointed” with the roughly six-year sentence.“This is a tragedy that was preventable,” the minister said. “He’s left this family without a father, two daughters without a father, a wife without a husband. And I think it’s inexcusable. … This guy is going to be out in almost four years.”.The minister noted Kirubananthan is the same individual who, months earlier, struck an OPP vehicle carrying the premier at high speed on Highway 401 and was charged. “This is the same guy that ran into the premier… and then a couple months later, killed a father of two.”The case prompted the Ford government to introduce legislation named after Cristillo that strengthened provincial dangerous-driving penalties, including indefinite licence suspensions in certain cases and immediate 90-day suspensions and vehicle impoundments. The minister said the province has already put in some of the toughest administrative rules in the country — lifetime bans in some circumstances, mandatory interlocks, longer suspensions — but that criminal sentencing remains a federal matter.“Judges need to send a stronger message that you can’t just kill somebody or leave two young girls without a father and be handed six years in jail,” he said. “It’s unacceptable. We need tougher sentencing, tougher laws.”