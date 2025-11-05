WATCH: Eby, First Nations leaders call on feds to ensure BC's North Coast remains pipeline-free

Premier David Eby joined First Nations leaders in Vancouver Wednesday calling on the federal government to ensure British Columbia's North West remains pipeline free.The coalition signed the "North Coast Protection Declaration" affirming their commitment to uphold the tanker ban that has existed in the region for half a century..Eby began by highlighting the beauty of the North Coast, noting that even without heavy industry, the region has managed to generate thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity via tourism and fishing."We can all agree that protecting our coast is not a threat to the Canadian economy," he said. "It is in fact a strategy for the Canadian economy.".The premier urged Ottawa to reject calls to lift the tanker ban, arguing that "some places are too precious to risk."He pointed out that the federal government has already approved a number of projects on BC's North Coast that do not require any changes to the decades-old policy..Eby's words were echoed by a number of First Nations leaders, including Haida Nation President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop."There's absolutely no support for pipelines to the Northwest Coast or oil tankers in the waters around Haida Gwaii," he said..Lax Kw’alaams Mayor Gary Reece made it clear his people "will never, ever agree to allow oil into our territory.".Eby admitted that the prospect of Ottawa ever doing away with the tanker ban is slim to none, noting that, "what I've heard the federal government say is that they will not advance projects over the objections of the provincial governments or First Nations."