WATCH: Eby says Alberta independence group's advocacy trip to US amounts to 'treason'

British Columbia Premier David Eby has slammed the Alberta Prosperity Project over a recent trip the pro-independence group took to Washington, DC to advocate for their cause.He argued that their move amounted to "treason."."I read an article last night in the Financial Times about a group of people from Alberta — I won't describe them as Albertans — who went to the White House seeking the assistance of the United States to break up our country," Eby said during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday."I understand the desire to hold a referendum," he argued, "but to go to a foreign country and to ask for assistance in breaking up Canada? There's an old fashioned word for that — and that word is treason."Eby called their actions "completely inappropriate," noting that President Donald Trump has not been friendly to Canada as of late. He vowed to bring the issue up with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith."I think we need to draw the line at people seeking the assistance of foreign countries to break up this beautiful land of ours that our forefathers, our foremothers, our parents, our grandparents fought for.".Eby went on to reiterate his belief that members of the Alberta Prosperity Project are "not Albertans."."Albertans overwhelmingly want to stay in Canada," he said. "This is a small group of people that live in Alberta that don't wanna be a part of Canada, don't wanna be a part of Alberta."Eby added that he, Smith, and every premier "has a role to play to say this is unacceptable conduct."The Alberta Prosperity Project has reportedly met with US State Department officials in Washington three times over the past year. They're seeking a meeting with Treasury Department officials in February to obtain a $500 billion credit to help their cause should a referendum be passed.The US has not yet agreed to provide the group with any support — tangible or moral.