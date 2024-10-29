WATCH: Eby says election results show British Columbians expect NDP to 'do better'

Premier David Eby has vowed to listen to British Columbians' concerns after narrowly winning the election to form a majority government.He said the results made it clear residents of the province expect him and the BC NDP to "do better" this time around.."I think this was a message that was sent, certainly to me, to our government from British Columbians that they expect us to do better on a number of key files," Eby said of the results, " but equally it was an opportunity for us to do better.".He went on to note that his government's priorities were those made "so evident during the campaign," such as the cost of living, affordable housing, public safety, climate change, and healthcare."That's what our work will be going forward," he said. "I'm honoured to be asked to take it on.".He reiterated that the NDP would scrap the consumer carbon tax if Ottawa does away with the requirement, noting that, "the commitment we made to British Columbians was that we weren't gonna force them to choose between a government that took climate change seriously ... and them being able to cover their grocery costs and cover their rent.".Eby vowed to do more to address public safety this time around as well, noting that doing so "is gonna involve some level of cooperation and work across the aisle.""There was a message from British Columbians that no one party had a monopoly on the best way forward," he added. "I know that addressing issues of public drug use, people struggling with mental health issues and severe addiction on our streets are a priority for British Columbians; I heard that loud and clear.".On the issue of reaching across the aisle, Eby made it clear his party would happily work with any MLA, so long as they remained "committed to ensuring that this province remains a place welcoming to everybody, where we fight racism and hatred."