News

WATCH: Eby says election results show British Columbians expect NDP to 'do better'

"I think this was a message that was sent, certainly to me," Eby admitted.
David Eby
David Eby Illustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Victoria
Bcpoli
Election
David Eby
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
2024
majority

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news