WATCH: Eby says election results show he, BC NDP 'need to do better'

After reflecting on the results of the election, David Eby said British Columbians sent a clear message that he and the BC NDP "need to do better."The premier vowed to heed their calls should the final results send him and his party back to Victoria to form government.."You barely held on to this job," Global News' Richard Zussman began. "You lost 16 incumbents, including five ministers. What went so wrong?"Eby replied by saying it was "pretty clear" that the people of BC "sent us — sent me — a strong message that we need to do better, in particular around issues of affordability ... on issues of public safety.""My commitment to British Columbians is that I take those lessons very seriously," he continued, "and currently we are working and preparing, without taking anything for granted, that if the counts come back for a minority government or for an NDP majority government, that we're gonna put those lessons into practice.".Eby did not directly answer when asked whether he "regrets ... focusing so much on Rustad and calling him and his team conspiracy theorists, or worse," instead reiterating his desire to continue listening to British Columbians and learn from any mistakes made.."When I reflect on what people told me both during the campaign and through their vote, it's that they're profoundly concerned about our healthcare system," he continued. "When it comes to their downtowns, they wanna feel safe with their kids ... When they run a business downtown they don't wanna be dealing with someone struggling with a brain injury, mental health issue, and addiction."He admitted that BC Conservative leader John Rustad "spoke very effectively to British Columbians about those frustrations," adding that he took that as a lesson that "we didn't do enough."With the initial count completed, the NDP sit at 46 seats while the Conservatives are at 45. The Greens finished with two seats, potentially setting the scene for a 2017-esque scenario.The Conservatives outperformed the NDP in the Fraser Valley and rural BC while the NDP were the party of choice in most of the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast.The final count is set to take place between October 26 and 28, and will include 49,000 additional mail-in ballots not include the first time around.