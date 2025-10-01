WATCH: Eby says Smith's pipeline 'not a real project,' calls it a 'distraction'

Premier David Eby has made it clear he does not support Alberta's continued push for a pipeline to the coast of British Columbia.Despite Premier Danielle Smith's government saying it will be leading an application to send to Prime Minister Mark Carney's Major Projects Office, Eby remained steadfast in his belief that it was "not a real project."."Neighbourly relations are crucial between Alberta and British Columbia, and that's a relationship that needs to go both ways," Eby said during a press conference on Wednesday, suggesting Smith should focus on BC's myriad "shovel-ready" projects..UPDATED: Alberta government to lead new pipeline application to BC coast.He went on to argue that because the prospective pipeline is taxpayer-funded and has no private money, it is "not a real project and is incredibly alarming to British Columbians — including First Nations along the coast — whose support is required for the success of the billions of dollars in real projects that I'm talking about."."We need a Major Projects Office at the federal level," Eby continued, "not a Major Distractions Office, not a Major Politics Office, but an office that advances real, shovel-ready projects that will move this economy forwards ... and what I'm seeing in Alberta directly threatens that."He made it clear he was open to working with Alberta on other projects, but not on "taxpayer-funded wedge politics.".Eby pushed back on allegations he's flip-flopped on his response to a new pipeline, suggesting he was merely "being polite.""There is no project — there is no bridge to cross," he said. "Don't mistake my politeness for weakness.".EXCLUSIVE: Rustad 'really pleased' Alberta leading application for pipeline to BC coast, offers 'full support'.The BC Conservatives, on the other hand, welcomed Smith's move. Leader John Rustad said he was "really pleased," and offered his "full support.".Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.