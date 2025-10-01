News

WATCH: Eby says Smith's pipeline 'not a real project,' calls it a 'distraction'

"There is no project — there is no bridge to cross," he said.
Premiers David Eby and Danielle Smith
Premiers David Eby and Danielle SmithIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
British Columbia
Pipeline
Bc Ndp
Premier David Eby

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news