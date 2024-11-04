WATCH: ‘ECONOMIC VANDALISM’ — Tories call out Liberals for ‘punishing’ LNG targets

The Trudeau Liberals were on the receiving end of staunch Conservative pushback against a 33% slash in carbon emissions by 2033. “We’re witnessing economic vandalism in real time,” said Conservative MP Andrew Sheer, pointing out Canada’s only sector “actually producing any growth” was oil and gas (LNG). “Today they slap a punishing cap on Canadian production. All this will do is chase investments and jobs to other countries.” “Today we’re very pleased to announce an emissions cap to the NLG sector,” replied Minister of Energy Jonathan Wilkinson. “It is important we work with the sector to reduce emissions,” said Wilkinson, accusing the Tories of “ignoring the science of climate.” .UPDATED: Feds impose requirement for gas industry to cut emissions by 33%