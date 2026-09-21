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WATCH: Edmonton McDonald’s customer launches into profanity-laced tirade after $100 bill rejected

An unidentified Edmonton man is going viral after he launched into a profanity-laced rant against some McDonald’s employees after the establishment refused to accept his $100 bill.
An unidentified Edmonton man is going viral after he launched into a profanity-laced rant against some McDonald’s employees after the establishment refused to accept his $100 bill.WS Canva
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Money
First Nations
Edmonton
Yeg
Racist
Restaurant
Jeremy Mackenzie
Counterfeit
McDonald's
counterfeit Canadian currency
racist comments
Second Sons of Canada
Stettler Regional Board of Trade
counterfeit money
$100 bill
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