WATCH: Edmonton McDonald’s customer launches into profanity-laced tirade after $100 bill rejected

Warning: The following contains graphic language.CALGARY — An unidentified Edmonton man is going viral after he launched into a profanity-laced, racist rant against some McDonald’s employees after the establishment refused to accept his $100 bill.A video circulating online shows the visibly angry customer, who appears to be of indigenous ethnicity, yelling at staff and questioning whether McDonald’s would also reject smaller bills.“So what about fifties? You don’t want to accept fifties? Twenties?”.The confrontation quickly escalates as the man insults the employees and directs racist slurs at them while beginning to walk out of the restaurant.“Are you f*cking r*tarded?” he shouts.“You guys are f*cking dumb. F*ck immigrant motherf*ckers,” he yells as he angrily storms out of the store before coming back inside and unleashing another tirade, hurling racial epithets at the McDonald’s employees.“Don’t accept a f*cking hundred-dollar bill. That’s the money I got,” he yells.“That’s a f*cking Canadian dollar.”After noticing someone recording the incident, the man says, “Yeah, record this sh*t. I don’t give a f*ck,” before leaving the restaurant.While the location and date of the incident have not been confirmed by Edmonton Police, photos and other information reviewed by the Western Standard point to the McDonald’s at 11660 104 Ave. NW in downtown Edmonton as a possible location..The identities of the customer and employees have also not been confirmed.While McDonald’s Canada does not appear to have a publicly posted nationwide policy prohibiting $100 bills, businesses in Alberta and across Canada have been refusing high-denomination bank notes in recent months due to counterfeit bills.In an April 9 release, the Stettler Regional Board of Trade warned businesses about counterfeit $50 notes reportedly being used in central Alberta.Recent RCMP press releases have also warned of counterfeit bills circulating in communities such as Airdrie, Rocky Mountain House, Grande Prairie and Red Deer.The McDonald’s incident drew mixed reactions online, with some commentators stating the man’s abuse was unacceptable, while others questioned why a major restaurant chain would not have the equipment needed to authenticate Canadian currency..“I don’t condone this behaviour, but I also know that there are so many Canadians that are fed up with mass migration and are at their breaking point,” one commenter wrote on social media platform X.“He does make one valid point: why is McDonald’s Canada refusing to take Canadian currency? Not every bill is counterfeit. Get with the program and purchase the technology needed to check the bills before refusing to accept them. You're a multibillion-dollar company.”Others defended the restaurant’s decision not to accept large bills.“I’ve worked retail, and sorry, using large-denomination bills for small meals is a common counterfeit scam,” one commenter said.“Not to mention, you are expecting the establishment to keep enough money in its registers to make change for it, which increases the likelihood of the restaurant being robbed. This policy makes sense.”.Jeremy MacKenzie, founder of nationalist group Second Sons Canada, chimed in, saying he condoned the man’s conduct and viewed the outburst as a warning of growing public resentment, particularly toward mass immigration.“The abuse of the people living here has to end,” MacKenzie said.“I would much rather see these warning signs of increasing resentment and frustration so we can address the problems rather than ignore it until somebody explodes and we’re left with ‘thoughts and prayers’ on the news.”The Western Standard has reached out to McDonald’s Canada for comment.