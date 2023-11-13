WATCH: Edmonton police release footage of fatal vehicle shooting, father, son dead

Edmonton Police Services (EPS) have released video footage of suspects and the vehicle linked to a southside shooting that killed a father and son on Thursday. EPS released the footage “in hopes of generating additional information.”The fatal shots were fired about 12 p.m. at 50 St. and Ellerslie Road. Southeast Branch patrol officers responded and found 41-year-old Harpreet Singh Uppal and his 11-year-old son “in medical distress” after being shot while they were in their white SUV.Both father and son died on-scene. A second boy the same age, not related to the Uppals, was in the vehicle, and he fled the scene uninjured. The suspects, who allegedly arrived in a black BMW SUV, got out of the vehicle and ran towards the white SUV. They fired their guns and ran away. Shortly after the fatal shooting, the 2012 black SUV was spotted on fire at 34 St. and Township Rd. 510. The vehicle was empty. EPS Homicide is investigating the shooting, and has autopsies scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. “We are hopeful that releasing this photo and video clip will help someone recall seeing the vehicle and/or suspects before or after the shooting,” EPS Homicide Section Staff Sergeant Rob Bilawey said. “Sometimes a seemingly insignificant detail can be immensely helpful to our investigation, and we encourage anyone with information they believe may be related to this shooting to call us.”