WATCH: Edmonton police seek help identifying witnesses in Jasper Ave. cellphone snatching

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help identifying witnesses in a cellphone theft captured on social media.On Aug. 21, a video showed a man snatch a phone from a woman in front of 10303 Jasper Avenue. A bystander with a cane is seen trying to stop the theft as the suspect walked east along the street.The suspect, who is known to police, was arrested on Aug. 23. Charges are pending. .Authorities are now asking the owner of the video, the woman whose phone was taken, the man with the cane, and any other witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or dial #377 from a mobile phone.