WATCH: Edmonton police tase man carrying a metal pole through traffic

A video circulating on social media shows Edmonton police officers tase a man who appears to be wielding a metal pole as he walks across an intersection. With the two officers following him as he crosses the street, the man turns his head back at the officers and positions the pole between himself and the cops. Meanwhile, the officers draw their tasers. When the pole-brandishing fellow turns his body around fully, one of the officer shoots his taser, and the man falls to the ground. Still on the street in the intersection, the cops handcuff him and drag him to the sidewalk by his feet, calling for backup. A police SUV with two more officers arrives on-scene. Edmonton Police Service did not return the Western Standard's request for comment by the time of publication.