News

WATCH: Edmonton police tase man carrying a metal pole through traffic

WATCH: Edmonton police tase man carrying a metal pole through traffic
WATCH: Edmonton police tase man carrying a metal pole through trafficYegwave/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Edmonton Police Service
Western Standard
Edmonton police officers
tase a man
officers draw their taser guns
cops handcuff him

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news