WATCH: Eight killed after train slams into double-decker bus near Mexico City

A fast-moving train slammed into a double-decker passenger bus on a highway just northwest of Mexico City on Monday, killing eight people and injuring 45.The crash occurred in the industrial outskirts of Atlacomulco, a town dotted with warehouses and factories. The State of Mexico’s Civil Defense agency confirmed that emergency personnel were actively operating at the scene on Monday as they worked to aid the wounded and secure the area, AP reported.Footage circulating on social media shows the double-decker bus creeping across railway tracks amid congested traffic when a speeding train unexpectedly bore down on it. .The train collided at the bus’s midpoint, dragging it along the tracks before coming to a halt.The crossing lacked crucial safety features — no visible gates, signals, or barriers were in place to warn or block crossing traffic. In the moments before impact, other vehicles were seen proceeding over the tracks, likely unaware of the imminent danger, AP reported.Survivor footage also captured something equally chilling: the top level of the bus ripped open, with passengers visible on the roof as rescue teams gathered. Officials have launched an investigation into the likely causes of the accident. Pending inquiries will examine whether human error, mechanical failure, or infrastructure shortcomings contributed to the tragedy — and whether railway safety standards fell short.