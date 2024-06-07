WATCH: Engine on Air Canada Boeing 777 catches fire moments after takeoff in Toronto

The engine of an Air Canada Boeing 777 plane caught fire this week on a flight from Toronto Pearson Airport headed for Paris, France. Video footage shows fire spewing from the flight AC872 moments after takeoff. The plane turned around and performed an emergency landing shortly after it took off. The flight departed at 8:45 p.m. and landed a little over an hour later at 9:50 p.m. The airport’s fire department was there awaiting its landing. There were 389 passengers on board. No one was hurt. .Air Canada officials confirmed the Wednesday evening flight had unspecified engine issues and had to land at Pearson again after takeoff. “After the aircraft landed, it was inspected by airport response vehicles as per normal operating processes, and it taxied to the gate on its own,” Air Canada told Global News. Passengers were rescheduled for takeoff to paris a few hours later, at 1:32 a.m. on Thursday. A related issue transpired May 27 at Pearson airport. An Air Canada flight to Delhi, India, had engine issues shortly after landing and had to return back to the tarmac.