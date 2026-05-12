News

WATCH: EPS seek suspects after brazen jewellery store robbery at mall

Police in Edmonton are asking for the public’s help identifying four masked suspects accused of carrying out a smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery inside a southeast shopping mall last month.
Police in Edmonton are asking for the public’s help identifying four masked suspects accused of carrying out a smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery inside a southeast shopping mall last month.Screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Edmonton
Robbery
Yeg
Edmonton Police
Yeg Crime
jewellery robbery
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news