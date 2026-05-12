WATCH: EPS seek suspects after brazen jewellery store robbery at mall

CALGARY — Police in Edmonton are asking for the public’s help identifying five masked suspects accused of carrying out a smash-and-grab jewellery store robbery inside a southeast shopping mall last month.The robbery happened April 27 about 3:20 p.m. at a mall near 83 St. and 82 Ave., according to the Edmonton Police Service. Investigators say five male suspects arrived at the mall in a black 2010-2012 Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Saskatchewan licence plate 187 NYN.Police allege one suspect stayed behind in the SUV while four others, dressed entirely in black and wearing balaclava-style masks and gloves, rushed into the jewellery store..Terrified store employees were ordered to get down as the suspects smashed glass display cases and grabbed large quantities of jewellery. During the robbery, a male customer inside the store was reportedly thrown to the ground.Investigators say the entire incident lasted less than one minute before the suspects fled back to the waiting vehicle and drove away.A female employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries from broken glass and was treated by EMS at the scene. No firearms were used and no other injuries were reported..Police are now trying to identify and speak with the male customer who was inside the store during the robbery. Detectives have also released surveillance video along with photos of the suspects and the suspect vehicle in hopes someone may recognize them.Anyone with information about the suspects, the vehicle or the unidentified customer is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.