Eunuch-hood, or male castration, has become the latest gender ideology pushed on children. One such advocate, Dr. Jame Agapoff who is listed as a WPATH (World Professional Association for Transgender Health) doctor, was groomed as a young boy by a eunuch doctor and now he is one himself. .Agapoff says he has had a “strong connection with the eunuch identity” since the time he was 11 years old and suffering from “genital dysphoria.”He appeared in a video circulating on social media where he told viewers he was influenced at the age of 15 by a certain Dr. Felix Spector, who is known as the “Doctor of Eunuchs.” Newsweek in 2002 said “Felix Spector is to castration what Henry Ford was to the automobile.".When Agapoff read a book called The eunuch and the virgin: A study of curious customs as a young boy, he was struck by the idea of being without testicles. He said he felt a strong desire for that “eunuch calm.”“I really didn't want to develop secondary sexual characteristics. I didn't have a language for what I was going through, but I found the website The Eunuch Archive, and I found this book. “It was kind of the first time that I could kind of start to see myself in other.” “Even though this book is primarily about historical eunuchs, I could resonate with those individuals and the state of people without testicles.”“I really wanted that sort of eunuch calm described in this book.”.He came across Spector on The Eunuch Archive website, which requires users to register and add personal information before they can enter. Agapoff contacted Spector, and through email, the 15-year-old was prescribed medroxyprogesterone, a progestin hormone designed to treat women’s periods. Spector also told the then teenage boy, “based on (their) correspondence” he was a good candidate for castration.“This was the 90s and Dr. Spector was doing informed consent care with a minor to pretty much be on blockers. So I was sort of on blockers before it was even a thing.”