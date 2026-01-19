WATCH: Europe sees widespread migrant rioting following controversial Africa Cup of Nations final

CALGARY — Riots erupted across several European cities late Sunday night following the end of a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations soccer final, in which Senegal defeated host nation Morocco 1–0 in extra time after a match marked by controversy.Authorities in the Netherlands deployed hundreds of riot police to multiple cities as unrest broke out shortly after the final whistle.In Amsterdam, officers were pelted with fireworks and other objects before clearing a public square and making several arrests shortly after 1:00 a.m. local time..In The Hague, around 200 people gathered at a busy intersection, setting off heavy fireworks at police and bystanders. Riot police intervened, arresting eight people.Videos circulating on social media showed pandemonium in Paris, as groups of Moroccans descended on the city centre near the Champs-Élysées..Footage showed cars set ablaze, shop windows smashed, and clashes with Parisian police as officers attempted to disperse crowds..Similar incidents were reported in Belgium.In Antwerp, police detained nine people after groups threw rocks at officers and a bus was pelted with eggs. Authorities later said an additional seven people were arrested for allegedly making calls for violence online.In Brussels, unrest centred on the municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, where rioters blocked roads with burning rubbish and marched through major thoroughfares late into the night.Police deployed tear gas and water cannons near the Ribaucourt metro station to contain the crowds.The disturbances again prompted a wave of commentary on social media pointing to mass immigration and the failure of integration and multiculturalism as a cause of the violence..“After Morocco lost a football match, migrant riots flooded the streets with vandalism and violence,” Yossi BenYakar, co-founder of The Western Watch, said on X.“After Senegal’s controversial Africa Cup final win, thousands took over public spaces and trashed cities. This isn’t sport. It’s lawlessness. Europeans shouldn’t be living like this," he added..Mario Nawfal, founder of IBC Group, also said, “Europeans are done living like this. No-go zones are spreading fast and everywhere. Time to wake up or get burned. Absolutely insane.”.US political commentator Joey Mannarino said Paris had been “prepared for chaos and looting” regardless of the match’s outcome.The final itself was overshadowed by controversy after the referee awarded Morocco a late penalty following a disputed call, which caused opposing sets of fans to clash with stadium stewards and riot police inside the arena, resulting in Senegal’s players walking off the pitch for approximately 14 minutes in protest before returning to play..The penalty was ultimately saved, and Senegal went on to score the winning goal in extra time.