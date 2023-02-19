Alternative for Germany (AFG) Member of European Parliament Christine Anderson, who praised the motorcycles descending on Ottawa for Rolling Thunder, said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is a decent guy.
“We need people that actually do, think, and go back to what democracy is all about and what elected representatives should do,” said Anderson at a Sunday press conference.
“It’s to be elected by the people and represent and act on their best interests.”
Anderson said it seems many politicians have forgotten or ignored people’s best interests. She added this is “something that the people need to change.”
The AFG MEP went on to say people have to remind their elected representatives what their job is. If politicians do not live up to that expectation, she said they should not be voted in again.
Anderson said it is refreshing to see new parties forming and unconventional people being elected. She offered Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as an example.
She said she is excited to see what is happening in western democracies. The old parties which want to belong to the elites are under pressure right now.
Anderson continued by saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should think long and hard before enacting the Emergencies Act again. The Public Order Emergency Commission said Trudeau invoking it was fine, which will a set a precedent for other western democracies.
She asked if people who protest or oppose government measures will have the Emergencies Act used on them in the future. Actions such as this happen in dictatorships, not democracies.
Anderson said she does not know why people do not see their freedoms being stripped away from them. Once they are gone, she said people will never have them back except if they fight for them.
The tour started off with Anderson doing a live onstage event at the Southside Victory Church in Calgary on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Four-fifths of tickets for the event had sold out as of January 25.
She held a cocktail dinner at the Calgary Petroleum Club on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. Three-fifths of tickets for the event had been sold as of January 25.
Anderson said in April she will be watching with excitement from afar when Rolling Thunder rolled into Ottawa.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
