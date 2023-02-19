Christine Anderson

Christine Anderson said governments want people to be dependent on them. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alternative for Germany (AFG) Member of European Parliament Christine Anderson, who praised the motorcycles descending on Ottawa for Rolling Thunder, said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is a decent guy. 

“We need people that actually do, think, and go back to what democracy is all about and what elected representatives should do,” said Anderson at a Sunday press conference. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

