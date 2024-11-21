News

WATCH: ‘FAILURE ON ALL FRONTS’: Rempel Garner speaks to eight-week parliamentary deadlock

The Western Standard’s Nigel Hannaford, Tory MP Michelle Rempel Garner
The Western Standard’s Nigel Hannaford, Tory MP Michelle Rempel GarnerWestern Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Carbon Tax
Liberal Government
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
Mp For Calgary Nose Hill
Gst Holiday
Sustainable Development Technology Canada
Indigenous heritage
Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper
Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Tory MP Michelle Rempel Garner
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault
Western Standard’s Nigel Hannaford
Canada's greenhouse gas emissions

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news