Fauci in Washington

A video recorded in June 2021 and recently released to promote an episode of PBS’ American Masters series shows Dr. Anthony Fauci and Washinton DC Mayor Muriel Bowser walking the DC neighbourhood of Anacostia encouraging residents to get vaccinated.

This was well before recent revelations about the potential origins of COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccines, with the video showing, even then, people doubted the official take on both.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

