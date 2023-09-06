Smerconish Fauci

Fauci admitted masks do not work for the public at large, but he claimed they work on an individual basis.  

Former US chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci dodged a question when asked about a study about masks not stopping the spread of COVID-19. 

“When you’re talking about the effect on the epidemic or the pandemic as a whole, the data are less strong,” said Fauci in an interview on CNN

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

rianc
rianc

Arguing that masks work at an individual level makes no sense. Also saying that the vaccine only helps with the symptoms but not the spread of Covid is absolutely idiotic. I thought the reason for a vaccine was to create immunity in individuals against a virus so that you neither got the virus nor did you spread the virus. It the Covid vaccine bio-hazard isn't doing this, then what is it good for except population control of people dying for no reason.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I threw up a little in my mouth when I read t was a CNN interview. CNN maybe even worse than the CBC for leftwing propaganda, there is a reason why these Commie pryycks like fraudci and Tam turn the the likes of CNN and CBC to spew their venom.

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

This has to be a Tucker Carlson influenced host to question masks to Fauci after 3 years of parroting at everyone to wear them!

Report Add Reply

