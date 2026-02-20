WATCH: Federal infrastructure minister vows to 'keep advocating' for SkyTrain to UBC

VANCOUVER — Federal Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson has vowed to "keep advocating" for SkyTrain service all the way to the University of British Columbia.Despite promising over 18 years ago to ensure the line extends all the way to BC's premier post-secondary institution, all levels of government have only managed to push it to Arbutus St. — 30 blocks and a golf course away from campus.."As a local here and as someone who worked hard on getting the Broadway Subway component of that, I was obviously disappointed when we didn't have support across the region to go right to UBC in one shot," he said during an event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Friday. "That's what we were looking for from the Vancouver perspective, and I think it serves the region best."Robertson, who served as mayor of the city at the time, said he would do everything he can in his new role in Ottawa to ensure it remains top of mind.."We have to work with TransLink on this, work with the partners, with UBC, Musqueam, Tsleil-Waututh, and Squamish, City of Vancouver, and see what that is as a priority," he explained. "Obviously the BC government has a critical role to play on the funding side of that, and there's a number of big priorities from the Massey Tunnel replacement ... the North Shore has a lot of pressure right now."Robertson said everyone's looking at the list of priorities, and how much capital there is to allocate."I hope that UBCx and extending the line is part of that near-term solution," he concluded. "I'll keep working with all the partners to do everything we can on that."Among those in the audience was UBC AMS VP External Solomon Yi-Kieran, who has advocated in Vancouver and Ottawa for the extension."As a student advocate knowing how long this project has been in the dark, how long it's been delayed, and how much of an effort it has been to actually get it onto the agenda, federally and provincially, I'm very happy to know that there's a strong advocate for it," they told the Western Standard. "I think this is probably a direct result of the advocacy we've done.".Yi-Kieran added that they and their team "had a very positive reception" when they went to Ottawa to lobby MPs on the issue."We've worked with other members of the Pacific Caucus," they said, "so I'm really glad to see this soon advocacy paying off in getting this positive reception from the federal government."Yi-Kieran made it clear, however, that Robertson and his team have lots more work to do before they and other advocates will be satisfied."I would like to see more action," they said. "I think having a strong advocate and a minister is great, but we also want to see the tangible results of that strong advocacy, and we really want to see commitments from the federal level and the provincial level towards this vital project that's been 18 years delayed."