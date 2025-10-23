WATCH: Feds' meeting on bail reform interrupted by Amber Alert for man who killed woman, abducted daughter — while on bail

A Tuesday afternoon Justice Committee hearing on bail reform was interrupted by an Amber Alert for a man who allegedly killed a woman and abducted his one-year-old daughter — while on bail.While the child was found safe, Anthony Deschepper, 38, was subsequently tracked down and killed during an interaction with police..Footage shows Chair Marc Miller pulling out his phone after the distinct Amber Alert tone fills the room. The smile faded from his face, and he proceeded with the meeting.According to the Niagara Regional Police Service, officers caught up with Deschepper at a gas station near Crystal Beach around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Members of the NRPS Emergency Task Unit got involved and "following an interaction with officers, [Deschepper] was pronounced dead at the scene."The homicide in question took place at a strip mall near near Queen St. East and Airport Rd in Brampton shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. When first responders arrived on scene, they tried to save 29-year-old Savannah Kulla's life, but she succumbed to her gunshot wounds.Deschepper then fled in a black Nissan Kicks with a Quebec license plate. His daughter was in the back seat. An hour and a half later, she was found safe and sound at a family member's house.In 2023, he was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession contrary to order after allegedly firing a gun at a home in Brampton.Despite having no fixed address and being deemed "armed and dangerous," Deschepper was granted bail.