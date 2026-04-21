WATCH: Female combatant in fight knocked unconscious after Edmonton cop slams her head into concrete

An Edmonton woman involved in a street fight after the Oilers' game on Monday night was knocked unconscious after her head was slammed into the ground by an Edmonton police officer.The incident started as a fight between two women, when an police officer ran over to break up the melee.He jumped on one of the women trying to bring her under control.The other woman took that opportunity to get in a few final shots.It was then the officer grabbed that woman slamming her head into the ground.Cellphone video then shows the woman laying unconscious as the offcer takes her opponent into custody.The Western Standard has reached out to Edmonton police for comment..That was just one of several incidents of intoxicated Oilers' fans fight on the streets.