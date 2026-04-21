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WATCH: Female combatant in fight knocked unconscious after Edmonton cop slams her head into concrete

Unconscious woman after her head was slammed into concrete by Edmonton cop
Unconscious woman after her head was slammed into concrete by Edmonton copCourtesy YEGwave
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