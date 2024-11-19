WATCH: 'FIRE ALL THE RANDYS!' Liberals accuse Conservatives of making a 'mockery' of Commons

Tory MP Luc Berthold didn't get very far in calling out Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault for being an "imposter" and naming "all the different Randys" when House Speaker Greg Fergus chided him for using the minister's first name in the House of Commons. "There's a quite simple way to end the use of 'Randy' in this House — to use the name of the 'other Randy,'" said Berthold. "When will the prime minister end this big masquerade and fire all the Randys?""He could hit a homerun just by firing (the employment minister)."Liberal House Speaker Karina Gould accused the Conservatives of having "no respect for this place, for democracy in Canada, or the Canadians watching this circus.""The Conservative members are making a joke of this place!"