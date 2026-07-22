WATCH: First Nations chiefs demand public inquiry into Ontario’s wildfire response

TORONTO — First Nations chiefs in Northern Ontario are demanding a public inquiry and accountability at the Ministry of Natural Resources, claiming the province failed to provide timely warnings and support as wildfires devastated communities.
At a news conference in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, Gull Bay First Nation Chief Wilfred King called for an independent investigation into systemic response issues. Multiple leaders reported receiving minimal or last-minute communication as fires rapidly intensified.
Namaygoosisagagun First Nation Chief Helen Paavola said her community had to self-evacuate in small boats, with homes ultimately destroyed. Whitewater Lake First Nation Chief Pauline Drake described notifications arriving too late to prepare adequately.
King stated that neither Premier Doug Ford nor senior ministers had reached out directly, despite ongoing evacuation orders for his community.
Liberal MPP Adil Shamji escalated the criticism in a letter to Premier Ford, arguing the government’s response falls short of past commitments.
Shamji referenced Ford’s 2021 pledge to “spare no penny” for Northern wildfires and cited firefighter concerns over budget instability and alleged shortfalls exceeding $100 million. He also highlighted retention challenges for water-bomber crews due to below-market compensation.
“Crisis doesn’t build character — it reveals it,” Shamji wrote.
He added that Ford “have always boasted that you return phone calls, but First Nations communities are discovering you won’t return theirs when they need it most,” calling on the premier to meet indigenous leaders directly and eliminate jurisdictional barriers.
In a statement from Dave Bradley, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ford government rejected claims of underfunding.. Officials said the base allocation for emergency firefighting has doubled from $70 million to $150 million since 2018, enabling immediate contracts.
They pointed to a $650 million investment expanding the air fleet with six new waterbombers and five helicopters, the addition of over 170 permanent fire personnel since 2024, and increased pay for frontline staff and pilots.
The ministry said crews are collaborating with indigenous partners on values protection systems in affected communities such as Armstrong, Whitesand, and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nations.
Year-round preparedness planning continues, and the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre coordinates evacuations with Indigenous Services Canada. Air purifiers, scrubbers, and filters have been deployed, alongside support from Ontario Corps partners for food and supplies.
“Any claim that our government has cut funding for forest firefighting is absolutely false,” the statement said.