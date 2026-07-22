WATCH: First Nations chiefs demand public inquiry into Ontario’s wildfire response

TORONTO — First Nations chiefs in Northern Ontario are demanding a public inquiry and accountability at the Ministry of Natural Resources, claiming the province failed to provide timely warnings and support as wildfires devastated communities.

At a news conference in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, Gull Bay First Nation Chief Wilfred King called for an independent investigation into systemic response issues. Multiple leaders reported receiving minimal or last-minute communication as fires rapidly intensified.

Namaygoosisagagun First Nation Chief Helen Paavola said her community had to self-evacuate in small boats, with homes ultimately destroyed. Whitewater Lake First Nation Chief Pauline Drake described notifications arriving too late to prepare adequately.

King stated that neither Premier Doug Ford nor senior ministers had reached out directly, despite ongoing evacuation orders for his community.