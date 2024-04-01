WATCH: Flames fans boo Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek received no love from Flames fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night, as she was greeted by a chorus of boos. Prior to the game against the Los Angeles Kings, the mayor was brought out to participate in a ceremonial puck drop, along with three other people, to mark the team’s first-ever 'South Asian Celebration Night.' The first three people received polite applause, but when it was time for Gondek’s introduction, the crowd erupted in an uproar of booing. She has been facing heat from constituents as of late, with a Recall Gondek campaign and petition circulating to have her removed from office.